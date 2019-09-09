VIDEO: 18 injured after elephants stampede during Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- An elephant taking part in a Buddhist pageant in Sri Lanka ran berserk over the weekend, injuring at least 18 people.

Video on Derana Television of Saturday night's pageant in Kotte, near Colombo, showed an elephant in a procession suddenly running forward. Terrified people scattered, with some running into an elephant at the front of the procession. That elephant became violent and ran, pushing onlookers. A man riding on the elephant fell off and narrowly escaped being trampled.

Officials from two hospitals said Monday that 18 injured people received treatment and 16 had been discharged. Of the remaining two, one is being observed for possible abdominal damage and the other is being treated for an injured ear, they said.

Ornately decorated elephants are a major attraction in Sri Lankan Buddhist pageants. Wealthy families own captive elephants as a symbol of their prosperity, pride and nobility and send their elephants to participate in pageants around the country.

Some Buddhist temples also own elephants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religionanimalelephantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic candidates head to Houston as some slide in polls
Houston Texans fans aplenty on Bourbon Street ahead of MNF
ABC13's The Midday
Texans fans bring their appetite to New Orleans craving a win
Houston Texans: Running down the 2019 season schedule
Man carjacked at gunpoint in his own driveway in SW Houston
Houston Astros to sell seats from Minute Maid Park
Show More
Man charged in connection to death of 5-year-old considered flight risk
Popeyes chicken sandwiches appear at LLWS celebration
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
51 citations issued in 3 days in school bus safety crackdown
Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'
More TOP STORIES News