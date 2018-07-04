VIDEO: Dramatic footage of chase and officer-involved shooting with gang members

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic dashcam and bodycam video just released by the Los Angeles Police Department show a wild car-to-car shootout during a chase in Highland Park. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Dramatic dashcam and bodycam video released by the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday shows a wild car-to-car shootout during a chase in Highland Park.

It happened around midnight on May 21 as LAPD officers chased a stolen car. Police said the video shows one suspect firing a shotgun out the passenger window of the car.

"You're seeing something go very, very dangerous, very, very quickly," security expert and retired Sgt. Bruce Thomas said.

The police officer in the passenger seat of the cruiser returned fire. The pursuit ended when the police cruiser lost control and crashed. Both officers were OK.

"Shooting a moving vehicle is inherently difficult and very, very dangerous -- not only for the suspects they're shooting at, but for the officers, too," Thomas said.

Police said the suspects bailed out of the Honda, and both were caught by officers. Officers said they found a shotgun in nearby bushes and multiple shells.

Both men are documented gang members with prior convictions and now facing multiple charges.

"For LAPD to release this, I think, is a monumental step forward saying, 'Hey, we have nothing to hide,' which is huge," Thomas said.

Police said things could change in the investigation as they get more information.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingpolice chasebody camerasdashcam videou.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News