Pearl Harbor was a pivotal event in the life of President George H.W. Bush.The president, still in high school during Pearl Harbor, dreamed of enlisting in the military as a boy and was eager to serve his country.In a letter to his mom and dad, he speaks about humility, discipline and being grateful."Mom, it's a very funny thing, I have no fear of death," said young Bush.He describes more sentiments about enlisting in 1942 as his son Marvin reads the letter in a recently released video diary.