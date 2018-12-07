Personal letters written by George HW Bush during his enlistment in the Navy

EMBED </>More Videos

Bush 41 Video Diary: Pearl Harbor inspired George HW Bush to enlist in the US Navy

Pearl Harbor was a pivotal event in the life of President George H.W. Bush.

The president, still in high school during Pearl Harbor, dreamed of enlisting in the military as a boy and was eager to serve his country.

In a letter to his mom and dad, he speaks about humility, discipline and being grateful.

"Mom, it's a very funny thing, I have no fear of death," said young Bush.


He describes more sentiments about enlisting in 1942 as his son Marvin reads the letter in a recently released video diary.
RELATED STORIES ON GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Barbara Bush reads Pres. George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin in new video series

George HW Bush shares emotional final diary entry as President of the United States

President George H.W. Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act 1990

President George H.W. Bush's letter reflects on plane shot off Japanese island in 1944
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Drivers dodge large spool rolling down highway
Houston Weather: Flash Flood Watch Today and Saturday
Holiday events cancelled or changed due to weather concerns
Gov. Abbott orders increased readiness ahead of severe storms
Houston-area real-time conditions map
Man gets 50 years for brutal murder of 79-year-old woman
Sergeant in California mass shooting killed by friendly fire
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves substantial prison time
Show More
Former Houston Astros players killed in car crash
5 Jesuits with Houston ties accused of sexual abuse of minor
Woman with mental capacity of 8-year-old reported missing
Teacher charged after allegedly chasing students with scissors
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
More News