Pearl Harbor was a pivotal event in the life of President George H.W. Bush.
The president, still in high school during Pearl Harbor, dreamed of enlisting in the military as a boy and was eager to serve his country.
In a letter to his mom and dad, he speaks about humility, discipline and being grateful.
"Mom, it's a very funny thing, I have no fear of death," said young Bush.
He describes more sentiments about enlisting in 1942 as his son Marvin reads the letter in a recently released video diary.
RELATED STORIES ON GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Barbara Bush reads Pres. George H.W. Bush's letter remembering Robin in new video series
George HW Bush shares emotional final diary entry as President of the United States
President George H.W. Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act 1990
President George H.W. Bush's letter reflects on plane shot off Japanese island in 1944
Personal letters written by George HW Bush during his enlistment in the Navy
Top Stories