Dramatic dashcam video shows a sheriff's deputy run to safety just in time as an out-of-control vehicle careened toward him on snow-covered highway in Wisconsin.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. --
Dramatic dashcam video shows a sheriff's deputy nearly struck by an out-of-control vehicle on snow-covered highway in Wisconsin.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office released the video on Tuesday with a stern reminder for drivers: SLOW DOWN when winter weather hits.

During a recent snowstorm, Deputy Jason Fabry stopped to help a driver who ended up in a ditch. As he walked back to the road, toward his parked vehicle, an oncoming vehicle started to spin out.

Fabry was not facing the car as it careened toward him but turned around just in time. He made it back to the grass and was not injured.

The sheriff's office reminded drivers in a Facebook post that this incident could have been deadly. Thankfully, Fabry wasn't hit and there were no drivers headed in the opposite direction when the driver lost control.

When roads are slick and visibility is limited, drivers should build extra time into their trips, slow down and keep a safe distance to stay safe.

