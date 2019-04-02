attempted robbery

SCARY STRUGGLE: Clerk disarms robber with shotgun

The suspect walked in with a shotgun he thought he would be intimating the clerk. Little did he know the tables would be turned.

FRESNO, California -- Inside the Omega Market in Porterville, you'll find the Valley's most fearless store clerk.

George Tahhan, 22, looks unassuming. He still doesn't think he did anything out of the ordinary.

"I'm just trying to protect myself and protect the business," Tahhan said.

Surveillance footage shows Tahhan behind the counter last Friday as a masked man charges in with a shotgun.

The suspect is after money and threatens to kill the clerk. Tahhan is unmoved and decides only to give up a few one dollar bills.

"He said give me the 20s and the 100s. Because of that, he got mad and tried to jump," Tahhan said.

What happened after that was surprising for even detectives to see. Tahhan decides to grab the shotgun.

In the struggle, you can see the weapon pressed up against his body.

"I just look at his eyes, he looks at my eyes, and he just runs, he just leaves the gun and runs," he said.

Deputies are still searching for the robber who ran away. The shotgun he used was unregistered and had no ammunition inside.

Tahhan says he doesn't think the suspect will be coming back.

"The police said the same thing. He came in to kill you, not you go out to kill him," he said.
