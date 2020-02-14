VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout in California

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Surveillance cameras captured a shocking scene in California, where a driver slammed into a roundabout, launching the vehicle several feet into the air before coming to a crashing halt.Three different camera angles show the crash in Long Beach just before 2 a.m. Thursday.Video shows the driver, a woman who has not been identified, traveling at a high rate of speed before striking a massive boulder, which ricocheted into a vehicle parked on the street."I saw a lady going about 100 mph. ... and she (went) airborne, and she hit the rock," witness Stephen Ruble said.Officials said there were no serious injuries."It was like a massive explosion, and all of the sudden everybody's up and you can see that the boulder's in the middle of the street, and the whole neighborhood is out. And the young woman that hit this white car, she just got out of the car like nothing happened," witness Tish Herrera said.The driver collided with a sedan parked about 50 feet from the intersection."I was like, oh, look at all the news people, something happened, and then turns out it's my car," Lovely Lim said.The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence."You could tell that there was something off 'cause she just sat down and she was fine," Herrera said. "I knew she was gonna be drunk."An investigation is ongoing.