Video captures N.J. troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer before explosion

BRIDGEWATER, TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Video captures the intense moments two New Jersey State Police troopers pull a man out of a burning tractor-trailer.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey on Monday.

As Trooper Robert Tarleto was conducting a motor vehicle stop on the highway, a tractor-trailer up the road crashed and burst into flames.

Bodycam video captures Tarleto rushing up the highway to save the man in the fiery crash.

Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was on his way home, also jumped into action with Tarleto to pull the man to safety seconds before the cab of the tractor-trailer exploded.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
