Surveillance video captures suspected arsonist outside Fort Bend sergeant's home

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are conducting an arson investigation where a sergeant with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office may have been targeted.On Sunday, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said the sergeant's home has been targeted twice within the past five days.The first incident occurred on Monday, December 23, when the sergeant awoke to his home on fire, according to Nehls.After an investigation, deputies discovered that two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the sergeant's home."Those Molotov cocktails hit the side of the house. If it would've entered that window, there was a bed right on the other side of that window and there was an individual sleeping in that bed. This is horrible," Nehls said.On Sunday, someone got out of a vehicle and threw a few Molotov cocktails at one of the cars in the sergeant's driveway.People were inside the home during both incidents, but no one was injured.Watch Sheriff's Nehls' full press conference"I believe this is targeted. If it would've happened one time last Monday, okay. But to come back five days later, I'm questioning the motive here. Could this be retaliation?" Sheriff Nehls said.The sergeant has worked for the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit in robbery and homicide for years, Nehls said.Deputies say they're looking for a dark-colored, four door F-150 with a ladder rack on the back. They're offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.