VIDEO: Boat spins out of control in water for 2 hours

The Coast Guard spent hours trying to stop an unmanned boat that was circling off the Seattle coast Friday.Firefighters say a teenager started having steering issues as he got to the marine near Normandy Park.The boat made a sharp turn and threw him into the water.The teen had to swim half-a-mile to shore and call for help.After two hours, a coast guard was finally able to get a crew member close enough to stop the boat and tow it back to shore.No one was injured during the incident.