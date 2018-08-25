VIDEO: Boat spins out of control in water for 2 hours

Coast Guard stops abandoned boat from spinning in circles in water after 2 hours

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) --
The Coast Guard spent hours trying to stop an unmanned boat that was circling off the Seattle coast Friday.

Firefighters say a teenager started having steering issues as he got to the marine near Normandy Park.

The boat made a sharp turn and threw him into the water.

The teen had to swim half-a-mile to shore and call for help.

After two hours, a coast guard was finally able to get a crew member close enough to stop the boat and tow it back to shore.

No one was injured during the incident.
