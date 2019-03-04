avalanche

VIDEO: Avalanche blankets Colorado interstate near Copper Mountain, cars nearly escape

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver Jacob Easton was driving on Interstate 70 when an avalanche overtook the road in front of him near Copper Mountain in Colorado.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. -- Take a look at this video of an avalanche thundering down Copper Mountain in Colorado Sunday morning.

Driver Jacob Easton was driving on Interstate 70 when a cascade of snow overtook the road in front of him near Ten Mile Canyon around 7:45 a.m.

This was the first of the two avalanches that occurred that day.

There were no reports of injuries or anyone trapped, but the avalanches did close part of the interstate. Some vehicles had to be dug out.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
coloradoamazing videoavalancheus world
AVALANCHE
4 people killed in recent snowstorms at California ski resorts
Mother and 7-year-old son found buried, dead under snow in California
Couple survives avalanche at Squaw Valley
30 missing as avalanche buries Italian hotel
TOP STORIES
6-year-old girl's death in Galveston Co. related to flu
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Houston Texans place franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney
Latin rock icons Maná add 2nd show at Toyota Center
Dog won't leave dead best friend's side in NW Harris County
Show More
Fly from Houston-to-Hawaii cheap during Southwest sale
Man killed in crash after possible tire blowout on North Fwy
Houston Weather: Freezing temperatures expected Tuesday morning
Missing sisters reunited with family after days in the woods
Suspected drunk driver faces new charge after woman dies
More TOP STORIES News