VIDEO: Australian detective interrupts own news conference, tackles suspect

Dramatic video shows a police officer in Australia spectacularly interrupting his news conference by tackling a suspect.

Det. Senior Sgt. Daren Edwards made the tackle.

Police say the suspect actually interrupted the news conference earlier, expressing his disapproval of police.

And later, after his alleged comments to a 19-year-old woman, the woman's father started to chase him.

The suspect was arrested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
caught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News