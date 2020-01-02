Amazon truck blown off road by high winds along Colorado-Wyoming border

WELLINGTON, Colo. -- High winds in the Rocky Mountain region forced an Amazon Prime delivery truck off the road and nearly caused it to flip over.

KMGH reports the accident happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 25 near the border between Colorado and Wyoming.

You can see the back of the trailer swaying as gusts of winds push it from side to side, then a particularly strong gust forces the trailer out of its lane.

The driver had to cut the wheel hard to keep the semi-truck from flipping over. The vehicle came to rest in the median. A guard rail was taken out, but no injuries were reported.

Colorado transportation authorities shut down that section of I-25 for a time later in the day.

There was a high wind warning in effect for much of the area Wednesday. Gusts up to 80 miles an hour were reported in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windamazonamazing videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beloved grandma murdered in bed known for being generous
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sworn in for second term
Body found in Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston
Ballistics key in celebratory shooting death: Former HPD officer
Doorbell camera recorded man's murder confession: Reports
Driver charged in fiery crash that killed motorcyclist
Dense fog advisory along with increasing rain chances for Thursday
Show More
Family matriarch likely killed by celebratory gunfire in N. Harris Co.
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
Man shot outside popular lounge died over something simple: Sister
Photo shows firefighters posing next to burning building
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
More TOP STORIES News