Video shows drive-by shooting in southeast Houston that injured 4 people

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video of drive-by shooting that left four men injured (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Four men were injured after someone opened fire on at southeast Houston gas station parking lot.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of MLK Blvd.

Houston police says that the four victims were standing in the parking lot of a gas station when an unidentified suspect in a white SUV drove by and fired shots at the group.

All four men were struck and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows the men scatter in the parking lot after the suspect sprayed the store with gunfire

Anyone with information is asking to call HPD major assault at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222 TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerashootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News