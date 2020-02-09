Video: 2 arrested after high-speed chase in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects led deputies on a high-speed chase Friday night in north Harris County.

The chase started near the Hardy Toll Road and Louetta. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation when the driver took off.

The suspects went southbound on Hardy Road with speeds reaching up to 100 MPH.

The chase ended near Hardy and Tidwell.

ABC13 obtained video from the scene showing a man and a woman being taken into custody. Bottles of alcohol were seen being taken out of the vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countypolice chasearrestcar chasecaught on tapecaught on videospeedingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local rapper killed, 3 injured after shooting in NW Houston
Student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for Oscars
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Breezy and warm Sunday with scattered rain
Family begs for the safe return of their beloved horses
Major crash kills grandfather, critically injures firefighter
NYPD officer shot in an 'attempted assassination,' commissioner says
Show More
Maleah Davis' father plans her 5th birthday party
What's next for these actresses after the Oscars?
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
UFC president Dana White labels Houston as a 'fight town'
Police looking for SUV driver who killed motorcyclist
More TOP STORIES News