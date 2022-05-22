apartment fire

Firefighters investigating if intense lightning from overnight storms sparked fire in SW Houston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

At least 12 displaced after SW Houston apartment fire, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are looking into whether intense lightning we saw during overnight storms sparked a fire in southwest Houston

Twelve people are out of their homes after a fire broke out at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Victoria Park Apartments on South Course near Elmsworth.


Houston Fire Department Arson Team arrived at the scene and is looking into what might have sparked the fire.

Firefighters say two apartments were on fire and two additional ones suffered from water damage.

Everyone evacuated on their own, according to officials. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to put the fire out.

About 12 people, including four children, are displaced and the American Red Cross are on their way to help them.


One of HFD's division chiefs said they are dealing with a shortage in manpower at the moment, which would have delayed their response. Luckily, there were crews nearby from another apartment fire in the area.

ABC13 asked if the rain from Sunday's storm helped firefighters in their efforts.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfireapartment firestormrainfirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Child left alone starts E. Houston apartment fire
2 deadly fire victims were Galveston firefighter's children
2 children killed in Galveston apartment fire, authorities say
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
TOP STORIES
'It was like a mad dash:' Clear Creek ISD senior set to graduate
Man dead after being shot during road rage incident, HCSO says
Widespread rain from storm line moving towards the coast
Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends South Korea visit
CDC recommends wearing masks indoors, ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from steel plant stirs concern
Murder suspect dead after found unresponsive in cell, sheriff says
Show More
Astros fan from Spring celebrates 95th birthday with favorite team
Child hospitalized after found 'unresponsive' at Splashtown
Runner dies after collapsing at finish line of Brooklyn Half Marathon
Global K-pop sensation Seventeen kicks it in Houston in new tour
'NFTs: Enter the Metaverse' | Trailer
More TOP STORIES News