Cypress mom of 5 who was in coma after family contracted COVID-19 dies

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cypress mother of five who has been in a medically-induced coma fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19 has died.According to an update published on her, 33-year-old Victoria Gallardo died on Tuesday, March 16. She leaves behind her husband, Armando, and five young children."Please understand that she fought this battle to her very last breath," read the update. "Even though many family, friends and others prayed for her recovery, we recognize that she is now healed, just not in the manner we expected."Eyewitness News first reported on Victoria's battle with coronavirus earlier this month. Her husband said they took the virus seriously. They wore masks and practiced social distancing, but their 9-year-old daughter caught the virus after showing symptoms one day at school."We were wearing masks everywhere," Armando said at the time.The family of seven all got sick, including their newborn daughter when she was just 11 days old."She developed a really high fever, didn't want to eat, was sleeping a lot," Armando said of his newborn. "We became so worried. We didn't think she was going to make it at all."But as he and the kids got better, he said Victoria got worse."She has no health issues. No underlying conditions," Armando said at the time. "She went into the ICU and has been in critical condition."Armando is now left with the couple's five young children. Friends and family are hoping the GoFundMe account will help raise money for the family. Victoria was a military veteran, according to friends. If you're interested in donating, visit