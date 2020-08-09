3 people shot while changing flat tire on West Bellfort

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and two men were shot while changing a tire Saturday night in southwest Houston, according to police.

Police said someone in a grey, four-door car drove by while the victims were working on their car on Bob White Drive near West Bellfort.

The person fired between 15 and 20 shots.

The three victims were rushed to the hospital by witnesses. Family members said they are expected to survive.

Police said it is unclear if the tire may have been flattened on purpose to target the victims.

"They came out and their tires were flat on the car," said Commander Ron Borza. "I don't know if that was a coincidence or if that was actually a set up, but we have some information. We looked through gang tracker and we haven't found anything that says it was gang related or a personal issue. We don't know yet, and it's going to take some time to figure that out."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimetriple shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man on scooter dead after multiple hit-and-run drivers hit him
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
US approaches 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Here's a recap of the news you need for Sunday, August 9
A few thunderstorms expected for Sunday
What to know about Trump's COVID-related executive orders
DPS trooper charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman
Show More
Free, less invasive COVID-19 tests at Minute Maid Park
New changes for tax-free holiday weekend this year
Onion recall expands as CDC reports 244 additional salmonella cases
Alaska Airlines offering travelers buy 1, get 1 free deal
City of Galveston to accept rental assistance applications
More TOP STORIES News