Victims of identity theft believe they were hit by the same suspects

Two Houston women are doing detective work of their own, looking into who may have stolen their identities, and now believe the same people targeted the two of them."My car was broken into back in May," said Jodi Forney.The woman said she parked her car at Cy-Champ Park on May 25 and returned to find her purse, which she says was shoved under a seat, had been taken.Her credit cards were immediately used at several locations, racking up a $500 bill. The thieves also stole $2,500 from her bank account."I just got my vehicle broken into on July 25, which was about three weeks ago," Jasmine Torres said.Torres said her purse was stolen from inside her car, which was parked in the driveway of her mother's home. The crooks, so far, have stolen almost $2,000 at multiple locations, but it was a fraudulent check that caught her attention."She called me, Jasmine called me, a few days ago saying my checks were being used fraudulently trying to cash money out of her bank," Forney said.Torres was alerted by her bank and took it upon herself to personally reach out to Forney, whose phone number was listed on the checks that were stolen out of her car.Once the women got to talking, they realized the similarities in their situations and are now convinced it's the same people who stole their identities, also pointing out security footage and tellers confirmed to both the female suspect was holding an infant at the time of the crimes.Investigators with Harris County Precinct 4 are working on Forney's case and have released photos of a man and woman they believe are the suspects. Deputy constables are appealing to the public for help in identifying the individuals.Eyewitness News reached out to the Houston Police Department, which is investigating Torres' case, but did not receive an update."If (the suspects) spent as much time as they do stealing from others and (instead) get a job, maybe they would do really well with that," Forney said.