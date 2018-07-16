Officials have identified the two men killed after a small aircraft crashed near the La Porte Airport on Sunday.La Porte Police Department identified the aircraft occupants as John Stewart Boyd, 93, and Gary Stewart Boyd, 64, both from The Woodlands.According to La Porte police's public information officer, police responded to the 11000 block of N. Avenue H Street Sunday morning after the small aircraft went down as it was approaching the northeast side of the La Porte Airport.The La Porte Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are supporting the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) as they continue their investigation.