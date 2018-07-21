Victims identified in Missouri duck boat tragedy

MATT ZARRELL
Authorities released the names on Friday night of those who died in the duck boat tragedy at Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri.

Nine of the victims came from the same family -- the Coleman family -- which was from Indiana and on vacation at the time of the accident. Two family members managed to survive the sinking. Four of those who died from the family were children, all under the age of 10.

Arya Coleman, just 1 year old, was the youngest victim, while Ervin Coleman, 76, was the oldest to die.

In total, just five of the victims were natives of Missouri.

The victims from Missouri included married couple, William and Janice Bright.
Victims:

Belinda Coleman, 69
Glenn Coleman, 40
Horace "Butch" Coleman, 70
Ervin Raymond Coleman, 76
Angela Coleman, 45
Evan Coleman, 7
Reece Coleman, 9
Maxwell Coleman, 2
Arya Coleman, 1
William Asher, 69
Rosemarie Hamann, 68
Janice Bright, 63
William Bright, 65
Leslie Dennison, 64
Bob Williams, 73
Lance Smith, 15
Steve Smith, 53
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston doctor shot to death remembered by peers and patients
Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston
Multiple agencies investigating toddler's death in daycare van
Deadly gunfight with 7 robbery suspects caught on camera
Cheap rides: City of Pasadena having vehicle auction
AstroWorld employees celebrate 50-year reunion Saturday
Winning numbers drawn for $433M Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Target teacher discount on school supplies begins today
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Galveston Island to host dog surfing competition
More News