Man shot at taco stand in southwest Houston, shooter on the run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot while at a taco stand overnight in southwest Houston.

Police say that at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the victim was at the stand along Bissonnet and the Southwest Freeway when a stranger walked up to him and started shooting.

The man then ran to his car and started to drive away, but the shooter continued firing at the back of his vehicle.

Investigators don't know how many times the man was shot, but he was able to flag a nearby Harris County deputy constable for help.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The shooter is on the run.

Authorities believe the shooter may have wanted to steal the victim's car.

This is the second time this week we've seen victims shot and then getting behind the wheel to find help.

On Monday, a man was shot while driving on the South Loop near SH-288. He managed to pull into a nearby gas station for help.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Houston police.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
