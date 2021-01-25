Victim said he fought 3 armed robbers who followed him into his garage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9982201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The victim said three men violently robbed him inside his garage and took his Rolex watch while trying to force their way into his home.

A man says he was beaten up and robbed four days ago in his garage in the Memorial area.Taseer Badar said he remembers three young black men violently assaulting him, according to police."One guy. I will never forget. He backed up and pointed the laser straight into my eyes to shoot because I was not cooperating," said Badar.He says he was pulling up to his garage while he was on his phone with his business manager while the three men were waiting behind his SUV ready to attack."You see the video, he hits me from the back with the gun. The other two guys collapse on me right by my garage that goes into my home," he said. "I just start screaming, yelling and kicking hard while I'm down, and they are hitting me in face with their guns [while] stepping on my face."While he doesn't recommend for others to fight back with armed suspects, he feels that's what possibly saved his life."They wanted me to shut the garage door because they wanted to get into the house," he said.The suspects never made it inside. Instead, they took what they could find like his Rolex watch and other jewelry."I am the luckiest man alive. These guys wanted a lot more," he said.The Houston Police department is now looking for these suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-tips.