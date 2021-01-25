armed robbery

Victim said he fought 3 armed robbers who followed him into his garage

By
A man says he was beaten up and robbed four days ago in his garage in the Memorial area.

Taseer Badar said he remembers three young black men violently assaulting him, according to police.

EMBED More News Videos

The victim said three men violently robbed him inside his garage and took his Rolex watch while trying to force their way into his home.



"One guy. I will never forget. He backed up and pointed the laser straight into my eyes to shoot because I was not cooperating," said Badar.

He says he was pulling up to his garage while he was on his phone with his business manager while the three men were waiting behind his SUV ready to attack.

"You see the video, he hits me from the back with the gun. The other two guys collapse on me right by my garage that goes into my home," he said. "I just start screaming, yelling and kicking hard while I'm down, and they are hitting me in face with their guns [while] stepping on my face."

While he doesn't recommend for others to fight back with armed suspects, he feels that's what possibly saved his life.

"They wanted me to shut the garage door because they wanted to get into the house," he said.

The suspects never made it inside. Instead, they took what they could find like his Rolex watch and other jewelry.

"I am the luckiest man alive. These guys wanted a lot more," he said.

The Houston Police department is now looking for these suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-tips.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmemorialassaultattempted robberyattackarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Man robbed in Spring Branch; suspect shoots and kills his dog
4 dead in 5 separate officer-involved shootings this month
4 suspects accused of stealing 83 guns from pawn shop
Sledgehammer robbery crew connected to at least 20 crimes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NW Houston shooting suspect confronted by victim before killing
Amazon delivery driver finds baby abandoned by carjacker
Could breast milk help in fight against COVID-19 in young children?
Former ADT technician admits to hacking home camera feeds
Dr. Birx says some in Trump White House saw COVID as 'hoax'
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Group calls for politicians complicit in Capitol riot to resign
Show More
Houstonians have 4th highest credit card debt in US
Registration for Galveston County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Monday
Man killed after he falls out of pickup truck on I-45
No Layups: how do NFL teams look for a new coach or GM?
Driver tries to hit deputy at crash site, hits firetruck twice
More TOP STORIES News