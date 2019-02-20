Victim pistol-whipped during robbery at The Spot in Galveston

There's a reward offered for information after an armed holdup at a popular Galveston eatery.At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Galveston Police officers were called to The Spot in the 3200 block of Seawall Boulevard for a report of an aggravated robbery involving a firearm.Victims and witnesses told police that a man walked into the restaurant and bar, pulled out a small black revolver and demanded cash.During the robbery the man pistol-whipped a victim and fired the gun inside the restaurant. No one was hit by the gunfire. After getting the cash, the robber took off in an unknown direction.Police say the suspect is described as a black man, 5'10" to 6' tall, with a heavier build. Pictures from the restaurant's surveillance video show the suspect wearing camouflage pants, a black shirt, a gray hoodie sweatshirt, and carrying a blue and gray backpack.Detectives are asking anyone with any possible information about the robbery to call 409-765-3778 or Galveston Crimestoppers at 409-763-8477.In addition to Crimestoppers' $1,000 reward for the successful arrest and conviction of a suspect, business owners are putting up more cash in hopes of catching the suspect.Dennis Byrd, the owner of "The Spot," and Mike Dean, owner of several other Galveston restaurants, are each offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.