Deputies say victim in deadly motorcycle crash in northwest Harris County was not wearing a helmet

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the 7200 block of North Eldridge Parkway.
Deputies say a silver Nissan SUV was making a left turn at North Eldridge Parkway near Spencer Road when 24-year-old John Hermesch crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.
The SUV driver told deputies Hermesch did not have any headlights on before the crash.
Investigators say Hermesch was not wearing a helmet.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Deputies say the SUV driver showed no sign of impairment and is cooperating with investigators.
