Deputies say victim in deadly motorcycle crash in northwest Harris County was not wearing a helmet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle driver died after crashing into an SUV in northwest Harris County.It happened around 9 p.m. Friday at the 7200 block of North Eldridge Parkway.Deputies say a silver Nissan SUV was making a left turn at North Eldridge Parkway near Spencer Road when 24-year-old John Hermesch crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.The SUV driver told deputies Hermesch did not have any headlights on before the crash.Investigators say Hermesch was not wearing a helmet.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Deputies say the SUV driver showed no sign of impairment and is cooperating with investigators.