Police looking for person of interest in shooting death of man at Chili's parking lot in SW Houston

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a person of interest in the shooting death of a man found outside a Chili's parking lot on March 5.

Police said they are wanting to talk with Deonte Thomas, after 42-year-old Phillip Rogers was found shot in the restaurant's parking lot on Beltway 8.

Rogers was found with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of his truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified that Thomas may know about the shooting and that detectives would like to speak with him.

He has not been charged at this time.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts or on this incident is urged to call the HPD Homicide decision at 713-308-3600.

