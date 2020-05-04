Victim dies after other driver's SUV lands on him in horrific crash on Southwest Freeway

DEADLY CRASH: Overnight, a driver was killed after being hit from behind *so hard* it split the car. Awful! pic.twitter.com/hlL30R7knP — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) May 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after trying to run away from the scene of a deadly, violent crash Sunday night in southwest Houston, police say.The call for help came in around 9:30 p.m. on the Southwest Freeway outbound near Harwin, before the Hillcroft exit.A driver in a Honda was exiting the freeway when a driver in a Cadillac hit the Honda from behind with so much force, it pushed the car into a pillar, splitting the car in half.The driver of the Honda was thrown from the car, and then the Cadillac landed on top of him.According to witnesses who saw the gruesome crash, the driver inside the Cadillac tried to run away. The witnesses followed him, and police took him into custody.Detectives are investigating whether the driver of the Cadillac was under the influence at the time of this crash."He is currently being transported to the Joint Processing Center to be further evaluated for intoxication. He is already being charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and there may be additional charges filed tonight as well," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Depending on the investigation, the driver of the Cadillac may also face intoxication manslaughter charges.