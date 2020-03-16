Victim dead in hit-and-run dragged by truck, 2 others also killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a deadly night around the Houston area as authorities investigated three separate hit-and-run crashes.

In one of the incidents, a man pushing a bicycle was hit and killed in the 8900 block of West FM 1960 and Bypass Road near Humble.

Authorities say the driver of a Chevrolet truck was speeding when he hit the victim, dragging him underneath and driving away.

The victim died.

A constable patrolling the area had a description of the truck and chased down the driver, who was taken to jail.

According to officials, the suspect showed signs of intoxication. He's charged with DWI with a child passenger and failure to stop and render aid - death.

The suspect could also be charged with felony murder.



In west Houston overnight, a woman was hit by a driver at 12100 Westheimer near S. Kirkwood.

Police say the driver told them he had the green light when the woman jumped in front.

The driver stopped, checked on the woman, called 911 and left after he was told police were coming. His boss told him to return to the scene, where he was arrested.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she died.

Later in southwest Houston, police say a woman was crossing Beechnut near S. Gessner when she was hit and killed by a Toyota Camry.

Police say preliminary information shows she was not in a marked crosswalk.

That driver also left the scene.

Houston police are trying to find surveillance video of the crash.

HPD will also work with the district attorney's office to determine charges.

