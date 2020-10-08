Coronavirus

VP debate: Kamala Harris says she'll take COVID-19 vaccine backed by doctors, not Trump

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sen. Kamala Harris is leaving it as an open question whether she would take a COVID-19 vaccine if one is approved while President Donald Trump is in office.

The topic came up early in Wednesday's vice presidential debate.

Harris was asked if Americans should take the vaccine and if she would. Harris says that if doctors "tells us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it."

SEE ALSO: Highlights of the vice presidential debate; Mike Pence, Kamala Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Pence, Harris meet for VP debate: VIDEOS (1 of 5)

When discussing climate change, Vice President Mike Pence said, "we're proud of our record on the environment and on conservation." Watch the video above for more on why.



Vice President Mike Pence says there will be a vaccine produced in record time. He says, "I just ask you, stop playing politics with people's lives."

He says that undermining confidence in a vaccine is unacceptable.

EMBED More News Videos

In the topic of a COVID-19 vaccine, Vice President Mike Pence said multiple clinical trials are in place and urged Senator Kamala Harris to "stop playing politics with peoples' lives."



Former Food and Drug Administration officials have warned that public perception that a vaccine being rushed out for political reasons could derail efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans.

RELATED: What to know about 2020 debate schedule
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineskamala harrisdebatecoronavirusmike penceu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houston renters still waiting on rent relief
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue - and plexiglass
Fort Bend Co. lowers its COVID-19 risk level
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pence, Harris spar vigorously over COVID-19 in VP debate: WATCH LIVE
Texas bars can reopen, but decision up to county judges
Harris Co. judge Lina Hidalgo says bars will not open
Delta getting stronger over the Gulf
Lake Charles scrambling to prepare for Hurricane Delta
Parties at home owned by DeAndre Hopkins bothering neighbors
Who Houston's richest have donated donated to
Show More
Houston renters still waiting on rent relief
Trump casts his infection as 'blessing' in fight against COVID-19
All 3 bodies recovered from building collapse rubble
Officer claims man tried to grab his taser before deadly shooting
A's rally past Astros 9-7, Houston leads ALDS 2-1
More TOP STORIES News