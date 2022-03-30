Dazzling downtown chalk art festival draws up jaw-dropping designs and huge crowds

HOUSTON, Texas -- A sketchy outdoor festival is making a grand return to Houston at a buzzy downtown destination. Via Colori Houston, the beloved chalk art festival, will take place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at Post HTX, downtown's event space and food hall.A free, family-favorite event, Via Colori Houston draws thousands of families, artists, vendors, volunteers, and festival-goers to celebrate connection and creativity. Local artists - ranging from familiar to up-and-coming - will create stunning and vibrant works of art real-time throughout the weekend.Along with eye-catching and vibrant chalk art, the free fest also features live music, onsite and take-home activities, digital photo booths, food trucks, yoga and tai chi mini classes, and story time opera.