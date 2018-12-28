A Galveston County veterinarian has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an alleged incident at Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana.Todd Glover, who operates in Hitchcock, was wanted on felony warrants. He was arrested by DPS on Wednesday.Glover is now in the Galveston County Jail waiting to be extradited back to Louisiana.Glover's attorney tells ABC13 they're glad to face the charges in court.There's no word on the details surrounding the allegations.