Humble ISD students gain national recognition helping homeless veterans

Humble (KTRK) -- In 2019, students at Humble ISD's Kingwood Park High School designed, built, and gave away a tiny home to a veteran who had been in-and-out of homelessness.
In the ensuing months, Summer Creek High School started participating in the project, and Humble ISD completed four homes for veterans needing a fresh start. The homes are located at Langtree Retreat & Eco Center, which is located on County Road 190 in Liberty County.
Their work was nationally featured on the Tamron Hall Show's Veterans Day show this afternoon on ABC13 Houston.
"Our whole thing is to give veterans an opportunity to transition back into the real world," said Langtree Retreat & Eco Center founder Barbara Lang.
The ultimate goal is to have 15 tiny homes on the property, along with a variety of classes and services for veterans looking to turn their lives around.
"I needed help," said Marine veteran Edward Rodriguez, Jr. "I'm grateful."
Rodriguez Jr.'s former home flooded during Hurricane Harvey, and matters got worse when he suffered a stroke in 2018. He has been living in his tiny home for nearly a year, and he says his health has greatly improved since receiving a place of his own.
"I can see the joy on the students' faces when they meet the veterans," says Missy Taylor, one of the teachers responsible for the project at Kingwood Park High School.
The students echo Taylor's sentiments.
"I think it's awesome that we were able to do this," said Kingwood Park alumnus Brendan Flaherty. "It makes us feel good."
Veterans interested in receiving one of these tiny homes can contact VFW Post 5621 at 936-253-7044.
If you'd like to learn more about this program, you can watch our Localish story featuring the first recipient of a tiny home built by Humble ISD students.
