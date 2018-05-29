SERVICE ANIMAL

Veteran who suffers from PTSD hopes car thief will return stolen service dog

EMBED </>More Videos

A veteran in Downey issued a plea to the public on Memorial Day in the hope of having his beloved service dog Marcee returned.

By
DOWNEY, California --
A veteran who suffers from PTSD issued a plea to the public in the hope of having his beloved service dog returned.

Apolonio Munoz has been without Marcee, who is still undergoing training, for two agonizing days. On Saturday night, he drove to a convenience store. Munoz left the vehicle running with the air on for the 10-year-old pup and went to get a soda.

"Not even in the store five minutes and come back out and she's gone," he said. "I miss her so much."

Someone stole his red Honda Civic coupe with Marcee inside. Munoz said he didn't bring her into the store because her service dog vests and tags were at home.

The Army veteran adopted Marcee two years ago. He said he was in denial about his PTSD for a long time after one deployment in Baghdad. But bringing Marcee into his life has been a tremendous help.

"There's days I just don't want to get out of bed, to be quite honest. Since I've had her, she's like no, you need to get up and let me out. And when it's time to go to work, she's like, OK, let's go."

Marcee is microchipped. Munoz is checking shelters and reported his dog and car stolen to Downey police. He said his Honda can be replaced, but Marcee has left big paw prints to fill.

"At this point, if someone just turns her in somewhere, no questions asked, I just want her home," he said.

Anyone who has information on Marcee's whereabouts is urged to call Downey police at 562-904-2308.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armyveterandogsdogs stolenstolen cartheftservice animalmemorial dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SERVICE ANIMAL
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Woman's service dog denied entrance to museum
Video shows dog help calm woman's panic attack
Meet Sully, former Pres. George H.W. Bush's new dog
Service dog gets its own yearbook picture
More service animal
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News