Disabled veteran claims he stepped on used needle in hotel room

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A disabled veteran is dealing with constant worry after getting stabbed by a hypodermic needle.James Ryles claims he stepped on the needle while staying at the Hampton Inn on Jacksonville Beach with his family.Ryles says he was walking around the bed in the hotel room when he stepped on the needle that was underneath.According to Ryles, he ripped out the needle and found that there was some turquoise colored fluid inside.After his wife called 911, Ryles said he looked around and found another syringe under the bed.The veteran now needs $4,000 worth of prescriptions to reduce his risk of getting something like HIV from the needle. He'll have more testing done, but some results take up to a year.The hotel has not responded to the claim.