Disabled veteran claims he stepped on used needle in hotel room

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A disabled veteran is dealing with constant worry after getting stabbed by a hypodermic needle.

James Ryles claims he stepped on the needle while staying at the Hampton Inn on Jacksonville Beach with his family.

Ryles says he was walking around the bed in the hotel room when he stepped on the needle that was underneath.

According to Ryles, he ripped out the needle and found that there was some turquoise colored fluid inside.

After his wife called 911, Ryles said he looked around and found another syringe under the bed.

The veteran now needs $4,000 worth of prescriptions to reduce his risk of getting something like HIV from the needle. He'll have more testing done, but some results take up to a year.

The hotel has not responded to the claim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridahealthhotelu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News