Do you know where police can find this man? He is accused of two vicious attacks involving METRORail and a bus.According to METRO police, the first attack happened at the Preston Station Rail platform on New Year's Eve.Police say Torrence Donell Brown attacked a couple out of nowhere, punching and kicking the man and then hitting the woman. Investigators have now tied him to another attack.On Thursday, police said Brown attacked a man as he boarded a bus near the Eastex Freeway. Brown allegedly stood up and just starting hitting the passenger."We're asking that if you do encounter him, do not approach. We consider him to be very dangerous," a METRO spokesperson told ABC13. "But we want him off the streets, which is why we put out the...information through Crime Stoppers."Both attacks were random and unprovoked. We know Brown has a violent background, with a least five previous assault charges.Brown is 35 years old with tattoos on his face. If you see him, do not approach him but call police. He is considered dangerous and extremely violent.You can also make an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS or online at