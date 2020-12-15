Texans now have until April 14 to renew expired vehicle registrations, officials with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Dec. 15.
According to the release, the temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements, which was first implemented by Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16, is set to end in mid-April. While the temporary waiver had been extended several times throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, vehicle owners will need to renew vehicle registrations prior to the April 14, 2021 deadline to avoid being penalized for expired vehicle registrations.
"I commend Governor Abbott for balancing the safety of Texans with the need to continue vital state services by offering the waivers to registration and titling requirements during the pandemic," Texas DMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster said in a statement. "Fortunately, many Texans are already in compliance with these requirements. We continued to offer registration renewal and other important services throughout the waiver period."
The expiring temporary waiver covers initial vehicle registration, vehicle registration renewal, vehicle titling, renewal of permanent disabled parking placards and 30-day temporary permits.
As a reminder, Texas will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection prior to renewing vehicle registrations. Vehicle registrations can be renewed online, by mail or in person.
This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announces end date for waiver of vehicle title, registration requirements
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News