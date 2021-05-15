Vehicle flies off overpass, falls 30 feet and driver expected to survive

I-45 North Freeway (northbound) @ 610 North Loop., possible fatal crash has all lanes currently blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After more than five hours, crews cleared a crash involving a vehicle that fell off an overpass on the North Freeway Saturday morning, according to Houston police.Houston police reported the crash around 5:40 a.m. at the 610 North Loop on I-45. All mainlanes reopened around 11:15 a.m.The video above was taken moments after the vehicle fell off I-45 and onto Stokes Street.Police said the driver was hit from behind by another car before losing control, flying off the overpass and crashing more than 30 feet to the street.Martin Sanchez was on his way to work when he saw the crash. He said he was stuck on the ramp from 610 onto the North Freeway for more than four hours."I just saw the car hit the wall, flying, and the next thing I know the white car swerved to the middle and another car flew out of nowhere," said Sanchez.Police also said the person inside the vehicle was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. They said they don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.