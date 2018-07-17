Las Vegas officer in high-speed chase blasts bullets at suspect's moving vehicle

Watch as a Las Vegas officer involved in a high-speed chase opens fire on suspects through his windshield and then his open window. (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTRK) --
Stunning bodycam video shows a high-speed police chase and shooting in Las Vegas, where an officer fired his gun through his own windshield to try and stop a couple of murder suspects.

The melee began when police responded to a shooting at a car wash, where a person was shot several times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the suspect fled in a Ford Expedition SUV being driven by another man. A few hours later, a detective spotted the SUV described in the shooting.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and officers chased after him at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, police say the suspects shot at officers several times. Officer William Umana returned fire by shooting through his own windshield and out of his side window.

The chase came to a crashing end when the suspect's truck slammed into an elementary school.

The two suspects tried to run away from police, but one man was fatally shot by plain clothes Officer Paul Solomon, brandishing a shotgun. The second suspect, 30-year-old Rene Nunez, was wounded and taken into custody. The dead suspect was identified as 22-year-old Fidel Miranda.

Neither officer was injured, but the incident is being investigated.
