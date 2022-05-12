Personal Finance

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort gives surprise $5,000 bonuses to all 5,400 workers

Blackstone executives and resort CEO Bill McBeath credited employees with dedication and working through the pandemic.
EMBED <>More Videos

Las Vegas hotel gives $5K bonuses to all employees

LAS VEGAS -- Joyous bedlam erupted Wednesday at an employee appreciation and awards buffet at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas when the resort chief executive announced that all 5,400 people who work there will receive a $5,000 bonus.

"It's amazing!" said Edgar Rives, a cook for nine years in the employee cafeteria, after a round of high-five hand slaps and hugs with dancing co-workers at The Chelsea theater at the Las Vegas Strip property. "It's a big surprise."

The 55-year-old El Salvador immigrant and U.S. citizen said he'll leave it to his wife to decide how to spend the money.

Perhaps half of the resort's workers attended the noontime midweek event, where executives from Blackstone Real Estate Americas and the Cosmopolitan, including resort President and CEO Bill McBeath, credited them with maintaining "a youthful, exuberant brand" while working through the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's you, every single day, that makes a difference," said Daniel Espino, Cosmopolitan chief people officer. "Whether you clean the rooms, cook the food, are dealing cards, serving drinks, at the front desk."

McBeath noted the resort had donated more than $9 million to charities during the last seven years, and he awarded vacation trips to San Diego and Hawaii to two company employees: Staci Stafford, a housekeeping worker trainer, and Samira Harbali, a server at the resort.

Company representatives said the all-employee bonus announced Wednesday will cost the resort more than $27 million.

Blackstone, the New York-based private equity firm, owns the approximately 3,000-room, two-tower property. It plans in coming weeks to complete a $1.6 billion sale of property operations to casino giant MGM Resorts International.

The Cosmopolitan sits between two other MGM-owed Strip properties: Bellagio and the multi-resort City Center complex.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeemploymenteconomyhotelu.s. & worldjobs
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sleeping boy hit by bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club
Murder victim's brother upset suspect's family has sister's baby
Officials release photo of man wanted for wife's murder in Atascocita
Police identify 24-year-old Dickinson mom as body found in trunk
When will Texans face Cowboys and Watson's Browns? Find out today
Record heat, ozone pollution, and the International Space Station
Video shows purse thieves target 2 women back-to-back at grocery store
Show More
Bun B's Trill Burgers to host 1 day only pop-up in Houston
5 Texas refineries polluted above limit on carcinogen, report says
Man shot after refusing to give up phone during robbery, HPD says
Ashley Judd opens up on losing mother to 'disease of mental illness'
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Mount Houston at I-45
More TOP STORIES News