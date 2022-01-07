student safety

Houston mom files police report for assault after daughter says she was pushed by teacher

By Patrina Adger
EMBED <>More Videos

11-year-old says teacher pushed her during incident at school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mom has filed a police report after she said her daughter was assaulted by her teacher.

"She was calling me crying and she was scared. I was like, 'Kamille, what's wrong? " said Sabrina Chandler. "She told me that her teacher in the cafeteria pushed her. She said, 'Yes, ma'am. She pushed me to where I almost fell on the ground.'"

Chandler said she got the frantic call from her 11-year-old daughter Wednesday during lunch. She said her daughter, Kamille Estes, explained the incident in the cafeteria at Varnett Public School's southwest campus.

Estes said it started when the teacher yelled at several boys in the cafeteria to clean a dirty table. She added that the teacher used a megaphone to address the students.

"She stomped on the table and scared me," recalled Estes. "Usually, when she gets on one person, she gets on everyone at the table. So I turned my back so I wouldn't get in trouble."

Estes said the two got into a verbal dispute, when the teacher accused her of putting her hand on the teacher's face.

"I went like this and she said I had put my hand in her face. But, I didn't. That's when I walked away and she pushed me," Estes recalled.

When ABC13 reached out to the school about the report filed by Chandler, Communications and Marketing Director Peter McConnell sent the following statement:

"The reported allegation has been thoroughly investigated. Witness statements confirmed that an incident did occur in the cafeteria. Appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken as a result of this investigation. The Varnett Public Schools remain committed to our core values that include ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

When asked if the teacher was still on campus, McConnell stated VPS will have no further comment on the matter.

"I thought once I left (the school) Wednesday, the problem would be resolved. Meaning, the charges will be filed. She won't have to go to school and see you know, someone who tried to you know hurt her and be scared. But when she got to school this morning, the first thing she texted was, 'Mom, she's here! Oh my God. I'm scared,'" Chandler said.

Estes was not seriously injured in the altercation. But Chandler said her daughter will not be attending VPS if the teacher remains there.

"She's been going here since she was three years old. She's 11. This is home for her. So, when you send your child to school, you want to know that they're safe when they go," said Chandler. " I need to see that my daughter can go to school and feel safe."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonschoolteacherschool safetystudent safety
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STUDENT SAFETY
AAC amends COVID policies, allowing UH to avoid forfeit loss
FBISD superintendent working to close learning gap, hiring teachers
Districts ask students to leave backpacks home amid national threat
Brazosport ISD parents claim district lax on bullying
TOP STORIES
PVAMU on-campus housing apartments burglarized over winter break
'Lot of substitutes': 13 Investigates HISD's unmet promise on teachers
Maliyah Bass' mom sentenced to 20 years in prison for her death
Harris Co. mask mandate can remain in place, state court rules
Houston man gunned down while getting medicine for sick mom
5-year-old with lighter might have started deadly Philly blaze
Could RodeoHouston's return mean end of COVID pandemic?
Show More
Cameras capture man involved in shootout with officers
Frigid temps for tonight, storms return Saturday
Houston pastor gets 14-year sentence for sexual assault of 15-year-old
NFL uses new metric to determine status of COVID-positive players
Harris County inmates sent to Louisiana in effort to control jail
More TOP STORIES News