Vape pen at center of argument before man shot in the leg in Houston's south side, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An argument over a vape pen led to shots being fired in Houston's south side on Monday, according to police.

Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said officers received reports of the shooting at 12811 Scott St. at about 3:30 p.m.

Crowson said when officers arrived, they found a man had been shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

According to HPD, two men who knew each other were arguing over a vape pen when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Police said they are talking to witnesses and looking at surveillance video as part of their investigation.