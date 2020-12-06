vanessa guillen

'We must do better': Army secretary shares Ft. Hood review after Guillen's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials from the United States Army said an investigation regarding the death of Vanessa Guillen will soon be available to the public.

According to a video announcement made by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, the independent review of Fort Hood's command climate in the handling of her death will be made public on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

McCarthy said the review after Guillen's death showed the base "must do better" in regards to soldiers who report sexual assault and sexual harassment.

"Leaders, regardless of rank, are accountable for what happens in their units and must have the courage to speak up and intervene when they recognize actions that bring harm to our Soldiers and to the integrity of our institution," he said. "If we do not have the trust of America - nothing else matters."

The family of Guillen prompted the investigation after they complained that the Army's sexual harassment program (SHARP) wasn't doing enough for victims of sexual assault crimes.

An additional investigation regarding the death of Guillen is ongoing and details will be released at a later date.

Meanwhile, a bill in honor of Guillen is being deliberated in Washington, D.C.

If passed, the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill would allow active duty members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third party.

What led to 28 soldiers' deaths from 1 Army base? Congress wants to know

Timeline offers look at tragedy and legacy of Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
