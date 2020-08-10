Vanessa Guillen to be remembered tomorrow at her high school in Houston

Houston will remember #VanessaGuillen tomorrow. We're learning more about the public memorial planned at Cesar Chavez High School. We will be streaming the entire event. This is the program so far. Details here -> https://t.co/VwvTzMS31t. #abc13 #iamvanessaguillen #hounews pic.twitter.com/eXy7RNbEc8 — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) August 13, 2020

"Not only does the family grieve, Houston grieves. The nation grieves," said @RepSylviaGarcia. The lawmaker questioned the inspection's report & asked when does the military investigate sexual harassment claims. I'll have LIVE reports this afternoon on #abc13. #vanessaguillen pic.twitter.com/J3OP1otsAF — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) July 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The public will be able to pay respects to Vanessa Guillen tomorrow at the Houston high school where she was "passionate about making a positive difference in the world."The Fort Hood soldier's memorial is taking place Friday at the auditorium of her alma mater Cesar Chavez High School at 8501 Howard Drive in Houston. The memorial is scheduled to begin at noon and end at 8 p.m.Organizers advised people who are attending can park at 8653 Howard Drive, though, they warned spots are expected to fill up quickly.Eyewitness News has learned Vanessa's family will be in attendance. People attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing.A look at the program also reveals a "Veterans Memorial Cruise" slated to start at 10:50 a.m. before the memorial.Of holding the service, Houston ISD said it was honored to help facilitate the memorial:The following day, the Guillen family will host a private funeral on Saturday, and Vanessa will be laid to rest at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home in southeast Houston.During a meeting between Vanessa's family members and President Donald Trump at the White House last month, the president told them that they have his support and that he will personally help with funeral expenses."If you need help with the funeral financially, I will help," the president told the family in the Oval Office at the time.Before the meeting, family members expressed their purpose on taking Vanessa's story to the top."I don't want to hear another woman or man was found dead at Fort Hood. I don't want to hear another woman or man was sexually assaulted, abused or raped," said Lupe Guillen, Vanessa's sister.Ahead of the meeting with the president, several dozen demonstrators joined the family at a rally calling for Fort Hood officials to be held accountable for Vanessa's death and for better investigations of harassment in the military."Fort Hood is supposed to be held accountable. Leadership has to be held accountable," said Lupe, while speaking to a crowd outside the U.S. Capitol.Supporters marched from the rally at the U.S. Capitol to the White House."We are here to demand justice for Vanessa," said Khawam.The proposed, #IAmVanessaGuillen bill, would let service members file sexual assault and harassment claims to a third party, rather than their chain of command.The bill comes after hundreds of Fort Hood service members have come forward with their experience on the base.