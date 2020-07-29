Society

Former Army CID agent to raise awareness for sexual harassment in Vanessa Guillen rally in D.C

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some people are not letting the Vanessa Guillen movement die down, as one man from San Antonio plans to take part in another march in Washington D.C.

Jose Hurtado has been supporting the movement to gain justice for the Fort Hood soldier who was found dead since the beginning.

He has been to several rallies and protests. On Thursday, he and Guillen's family plan to introduce the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill for victims of sexual harassment to be able to report abuse outside the chain of command.

This is something Hurtado said he feels passionate about because he's a former Army CID agent who used to work with the special victims unit.

He said a lot goes on that many people don't know about, and it is hard for victims to get justice.

"I'm glad that women and men are coming out supporting this bill. There definitely needs to be change," he said.

Hurtado believes a third party needs to be the one investigating those crimes so that victims feel safe.

After marching from Capital Hill to the White House, the Guillen family and their lawyer will be meeting with President Trump at noon Thursday. The family lawyer also said that Trump is expected to hold a news conference to discuss his support for the bill.

The family is expected to have a lot of support not only from Houston but from all over.

"We need to come together and make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else in the military," said Adriana Bejarano.

