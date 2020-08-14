Most touching moments from Vanessa Guillen memorial in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6370712" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Vanessa's sister can be seen riding in the carriage, with friends and family following behind.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6370751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vanessa's family and friends walked a few laps around the soccer field where the soldier once played.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6370766" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The stage at Cesar Chavez High School is covered in flowers, balloons and artwork honoring the soldier.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6370811" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the video above to listen to Vanessa Guillen's sister, Lupe Guillen, give an emotional speech during the memorial.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6364565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hit play to go inside the Oval Office where the family of Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen sought legislative support from Pres. Trump. It turns out, they got a lot more than that.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The public was able to pay respects to Vanessa Guillen today at the Houston high school where she was "passionate about making a positive difference in the world."The Fort Hood soldier's memorial took place at the auditorium of her alma mater Cesar Chavez High School in Houston.After dozens of cars formed a procession and traveled to Cesar Chavez High School, Vanessa's casket was transferred to a horse drawn carriage.Vanessa's sister can be seen riding in the carriage in the video below.Friends and family followed behind the carriage in a procession around the high school's soccer field. Vanessa played for the school's soccer team before she graduated.As guests entered the auditorium to pay their respects, they were greeted with a mariachi band playing. The stage for the memorial was also decorated with flowers, balloons, some which spelled out 'Vanessa,' and artwork honoring the soldier.During the memorial, Vanessa's sister, Lupe Guillen took the podium to address guests and say a few words about her sister, who she says has given her the strength. She also thanked her mom."Today we're here for Vanessa. Today we're here to honor, remember, respect Vanessa Guillen and her life. Her beautiful soul. Her beautiful face," Lupe said during an emotional speech. You can listen to her complete speech in the video below.Following Lupe's speech, Catholic singers took the stage to honor Vanessa through speech and songs.