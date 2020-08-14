vanessa guillen

Most touching moments from Vanessa Guillen memorial in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The public was able to pay respects to Vanessa Guillen today at the Houston high school where she was "passionate about making a positive difference in the world."

The Fort Hood soldier's memorial took place at the auditorium of her alma mater Cesar Chavez High School in Houston.

After dozens of cars formed a procession and traveled to Cesar Chavez High School, Vanessa's casket was transferred to a horse drawn carriage.

Vanessa's sister can be seen riding in the carriage in the video below.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Vanessa's sister can be seen riding in the carriage, with friends and family following behind.



Friends and family followed behind the carriage in a procession around the high school's soccer field. Vanessa played for the school's soccer team before she graduated.

WATCH: Vanessa Guillen's family and friends march with her casket
EMBED More News Videos

Vanessa's family and friends walked a few laps around the soccer field where the soldier once played.




As guests entered the auditorium to pay their respects, they were greeted with a mariachi band playing. The stage for the memorial was also decorated with flowers, balloons, some which spelled out 'Vanessa,' and artwork honoring the soldier.
WATCH: A look inside Vanessa Guillen's public memorial service
EMBED More News Videos

The stage at Cesar Chavez High School is covered in flowers, balloons and artwork honoring the soldier.



During the memorial, Vanessa's sister, Lupe Guillen took the podium to address guests and say a few words about her sister, who she says has given her the strength. She also thanked her mom.

"Today we're here for Vanessa. Today we're here to honor, remember, respect Vanessa Guillen and her life. Her beautiful soul. Her beautiful face," Lupe said during an emotional speech. You can listen to her complete speech in the video below.

WATCH: Sister of Vanessa Guillen speaks during Friday's memorial

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the video above to listen to Vanessa Guillen's sister, Lupe Guillen, give an emotional speech during the memorial.



Following Lupe's speech, Catholic singers took the stage to honor Vanessa through speech and songs.

READ MORE: 'I will help': Pres. Trump pledges to pay for Vanessa Guillen's funeral
EMBED More News Videos

Hit play to go inside the Oval Office where the family of Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen sought legislative support from Pres. Trump. It turns out, they got a lot more than that.



WATCH: Vanessa Guillen's family leads rally in Washington

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
killeenwashington dcvanessa guillenmurderfort hoodmilitarysexual harassmentu.s. & worldpoliticspresident donald trumprally
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VANESSA GUILLEN
Vanessa Guillen's family give tearful testimony at her memorial
Vanessa Guillen: Timeline of soldier's death and legacy
Designer of Guillen casket also created 1 for Maleah Davis
Rapper gives Vanessa Guillen's family gift before funeral Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family give tearful testimony at her memorial
Heat Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Taking no chances: Surge staffing to remain at Memorial Hermann
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Vanessa Guillen: Timeline of soldier's death and legacy
Designer of Guillen casket also created 1 for Maleah Davis
Show More
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips.
9/11 tribute lights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Trump-Russia probe review
Teacher shares school lunch tips to avoid student contact
ABC13 reporter makes return after delivering baby girl
More TOP STORIES News