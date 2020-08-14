Most touching moments from Vanessa Guillen memorial in Houston

The Fort Hood soldier's memorial took place at the auditorium of her alma mater Cesar Chavez High School in Houston.
After dozens of cars formed a procession and traveled to Cesar Chavez High School, Vanessa's casket was transferred to a horse drawn carriage.
Vanessa's sister can be seen riding in the carriage in the video below.
Friends and family followed behind the carriage in a procession around the high school's soccer field. Vanessa played for the school's soccer team before she graduated.
WATCH: Vanessa Guillen's family and friends march with her casket
As guests entered the auditorium to pay their respects, they were greeted with a mariachi band playing. The stage for the memorial was also decorated with flowers, balloons, some which spelled out 'Vanessa,' and artwork honoring the soldier.
WATCH: A look inside Vanessa Guillen's public memorial service
During the memorial, Vanessa's sister, Lupe Guillen took the podium to address guests and say a few words about her sister, who she says has given her the strength. She also thanked her mom.
"Today we're here for Vanessa. Today we're here to honor, remember, respect Vanessa Guillen and her life. Her beautiful soul. Her beautiful face," Lupe said during an emotional speech. You can listen to her complete speech in the video below.
WATCH: Sister of Vanessa Guillen speaks during Friday's memorial
Following Lupe's speech, Catholic singers took the stage to honor Vanessa through speech and songs.
READ MORE: 'I will help': Pres. Trump pledges to pay for Vanessa Guillen's funeral
WATCH: Vanessa Guillen's family leads rally in Washington