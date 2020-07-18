Fort Hood holds private memorial for Vanessa Guillen on base

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- A private memorial was held in honor of solider Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood Army base Friday afternoon.

Mom, Gloria Guillen, was seen crying inside the chapel as she looked at her daughter's army picture and boots.

Thousands attended a memorial service at Ft. Hood for Vanessa Guillen.



The family's priest was nearby, where he later blessed the armory room where investigators say Vanessa lost her life.

On April 22, the 20-year-old went missing from the Fort Hood Army post.

Guillen's remains were found in late June after what the family believes was a horrific death.

A criminal complaint says soldier Aaron Robinson bludgeoned Guillen to death with a hammer and enlisted his lover Cecily Aguilar to dismember and bury the body along a central Texas river.

