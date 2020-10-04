March held in Houston in honor of Vanessa Guillen's birthday

"Five months have passed and yet still no accountability or justice for us," Vanessa's sister Mayra Guillen said.
Tearfully and passionately, Mayra stood in front of a crowd of dozens and celebrated the memory of her sister.
"We're not going to stop. We're not going to be silent," Mayra said. "It means a lot that people have gone out of their way to show support to the family and to the friends. That means a lot because I know in other cases they start to give up after two weeks or something, but in this case, we're still getting support from the community."
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee also joined the family during Saturday's march. She reassured them that she's still pushing for justice for Vanessa at the Capitol.
"To make sure that we pass the 'I am Vanessa Guillen' bill, I will join them in pushing for this bill to be passed and signed by President of United States," Jackson said.
