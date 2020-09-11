HISD school board votes to designate Sept. 30 as Vanessa Guillen Day

HISD’s school board approved September 30, 2020, to be a day dedicated to honoring Fort Hood Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who graduated from César Chávez High School in 2018 before serving in the U.S. Army. #justiceforvanessaguillen #abc13 https://t.co/BDax0gjEKO pic.twitter.com/kxSDO4XlJ2 — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) September 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston ISD school board approved a designated day to honor Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.The special day will be celebrated Sept. 30 as Vanessa Guillen Day.Guillen graduated from HISD's César E. Chávez High School in 2018 before serving in the Army.Her murder earlier this year at Fort Hood focused a national spotlight on the treatment of women in the military.Since her death, Congress has also vowed to do more, saying it will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership's response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year.A two-hour special showing you what ABC News uncovered about her murder is scheduled to air Friday at 8 p.m.