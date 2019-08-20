Vandals smash car windows at active senior apartment complex in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents at Cypress Gardens in northeast Houston woke to find their windows had been smashed overnight by vandals.Officers with the Houston Police Department responded just before 5 a.m."It makes me feel violated. You know?" said Walter Trappio, a resident of the complex. "Really really violated."His black truck was one of about a dozen cars that were parked at the active senior living facility overnight."I got up to go to work this morning and I walked out to my truck and I noticed that my windshield was on the ground and my truck window was busted wide open," Trappio said.His car was parked outside the gated parking lot along with his fiancée's car that also got hit.Neither had anything stolen."I would ask them what's the point?" said Gwen Jackson, a resident. "You went around and busted windows out of people's vehicles. You took nothing, basically."Meanwhile, inside the gated lot, cellphone video taken by a resident shows several cars with busted sunroofs and windows.Residents who spoke to ABC13 claim the damage happened because of a gate that was left open.There are now calls for the complex to pay for the repairs."If you left the gate open to let intruders come in you should be responsible for what happens," said Kimberly Joseph, a resident.A representative from LDG developments, which owns the property, tells ABC13 a gate was left open and they're looking into why that happened.The company says the safety and well-being of their residents is a top concern and they're working to make sure this doesn't happen again.Kimberly, a mom, had two windows damaged and is trying to figure out how to pay for the repairs and get school supplies for her daughter."Now I got a busted window and I've got to get that fixed before I even go school shopping," she said.The complex has handed over security camera footage to the Houston Police Department.