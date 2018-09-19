Vandals attack neighborhood celebrating Christmas early for terminally ill boy

BURLINGTON, Kentucky (KTRK) --
A real-life Grinch is trying to ruin an early Christmas for a 2-year-old boy who's fighting a battle with terminal cancer.

In August, Brady Allen's family was told by doctors that their son may not live to see Christmas.

The family decided to take matters into their own hands, and celebrate Christmas early.

Their entire community decided to join in on the fun by decorating their yards with holiday cheer, but police said on two separate occasions vandals stabbed their Christmas inflatables.

Brody's family say they will not let the criminals ruin their celebration.

The community will host a Christmas parade for Brody on Friday.

Brody Allen's family is making doing everything they can to make sure he is able to spend the holidays with them.

