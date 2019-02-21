Van carrying inmates crashes into water in Wharton

EMBED </>More Videos

A van carrying inmates left the roadway and crashed into water on Thursday.

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A privately owned correctional facility van carrying inmates left the roadway and crashed into water on Thursday.

The van was driving northbound on US-59 near CR-231 when it left the road around 11:30 a.m.
RELATED: Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using his car theft skills
EMBED More News Videos

Inmate saves infant from locked SUV using his car theft skills.


Emergency crews tended to injured people from the van. Police say all injuries are non-life threatening.

Multiple lanes were closed while the crash was cleared. It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatestraffic accidenttexas newsWharton
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD officer under investigation released from hospital
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Dallas girl recorded her last moments before deadly blast
Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop
Show More
Bill would allocate funds to child victims of shootings
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chase involving man in stolen ambulance
Houston Weather: Cloudy, foggy, cool, and wet today
Houston Commission Against Gun Violence unveils recommendations
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
More News