Van carrying inmates crashes into water in Wharton

A privately owned correctional facility van carrying inmates left the roadway and crashed into water on Thursday.The van was driving northbound on US-59 near CR-231 when it left the road around 11:30 a.m.Emergency crews tended to injured people from the van. Police say all injuries are non-life threatening.Multiple lanes were closed while the crash was cleared. It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.